What Connie Britton And Kyle Chandler's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

As the two star players on Team Mr. and Mrs. Coach, the potential for "Friday Night Lights" co-stars Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton to experience relationship drama both on-screen and off was as expansive as the Texas sky. Sometimes, playing a couple on television for as long as they did — five years, to be exact — can make co-stars start to despise each other and even want to quit. First impressions can also play a crucial role in how a professional relationship develops.

After she finished shooting the show's final season in 2010, Britton spoke to Entertainment Weekly and reflected back on the moment she first met Chandler. "He was sitting in his trailer, listening to some goofy radio station, and I think we immediately started making funny jokes or something. I thought he was goofy," she said.

As for Chandler, he got a read on what his headstrong TV wife is like in real life after briefly chatting with her. "Connie has no bulls**t. It's all out in front. She's a very sweet person, very intelligent, very witty, and loves to play the fool," he said. He believed that he and Britton would get along so swimmingly that they embarked on a road trip together from Los Angeles to Texas before filming began. However, series creator Peter Berg was concerned about what would transpire during their long journey to their filming location in the Lone Star State.