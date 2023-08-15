Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew's Daughter Hannah Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

Sarah Drew became widely known for her role as Dr. April Kepner on the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." Besides being an accomplished actor, Drew is a devoted wife and mom who loves spending quality time with her family. She got married to university professor Peter Lanfer in 2002, according to Parade. Ten years later, they welcomed their first child, their son Micah Emmanuel. And just a couple years after that, their daughter Hannah Mali Rose was born.

Having young kids has affected Drew's acting career to some degree, as she's gotten pickier about the projects she chooses. She told InBetween, "I think about the fact that they will probably watch all of my work at some point, so I am sure that I'm making art that I'm proud of and that I'll be proud to share with them." As it turns out, Hannah takes after her mom, as she's a budding artist. And that's not the only thing the two share in common. As Hannah gets older, she's looking more and more like Drew!