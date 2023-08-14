Famous Teammates Who Couldn't Stand Each Other Off The Field

Team work is essential while playing professional sports; it especially helps to have great camaraderie or friendships with teammates off the field as well. Unfortunately, a lot of professional athletes let their egos get in the way, and tension ensues. In the particular case of San Antonio Spurs players Tony Parker and Brent Barry...we kinda get why this friendship dissipated. The two were seemingly fine, until Parker began "sexting" with Barry's wife Erin- all while he was still married to "Desperate Housewives" actor Eva Longoria. There were hundreds of salacious texts between Parker and the stay-at-home mom, which was said to be the final straw in Parker and Longoria's marriage. The two called it quits in 2010 after three years, and the Barry's divorce followed shortly after (twelve years married and two children for them).

The irresponsible behavior between Tony Parker and Erin Barry not only ruined both of their marriages, but caused a major distraction for the rest of players on the Spurs. It was clear the gossip affected team dynamics and added a layer of awkwardness to the season as well. While the team remained professional on the court of course, the personal drama surrounding Parker and Barry was a significant talking point in the media and among NBA fans. Yikes.

A source for Page Six claimed that they've all "moved on," and there was never any type of "physical relationship" between Parker and Erin. We're Team Brent Barry and Eva Longoria for this one!