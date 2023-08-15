Curse Of Oak Island: Who Is Marty Lagina's Wife, Olivia?
"The Curse of Oak Island" fans have meticulously followed Marty Lagina's exhaustive search for treasure on the History Channel reality TV show. Marty, along with his brother Rick Lagina, has spent years trying to unravel the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery and dig up the buried treasure off the coast of Nova Scotia. While viewers are familiar with Marty's on-screen adventures, what's the inside scoop on the star's love life?
Marty is married to Olivia Lagina, who he's known since they were young, according to The Cinemaholic. While it's unclear when the couple tied the knot, they've been married for many years and reside in Michigan. They have two children, a son named Alex and a daughter named Maddie. Like his father, Alex has a strong interest in treasure hunting and has appeared in "The Curse of Oak Island." As of 2022, Maddie was a resident physician and married that year. That's some quick tea on Marty's kids — but what is there to know about his wife, Olivia?
Olivia Lagina is the co-owner of a winery
According to The Cinemaholic, Olivia Lagina is the co-owner of Mari Vineyards, a stunning winery in Michigan. The business is a family affair, as Marty Lagina is the founder, and their son Alex Lagina is the manager. The wines are all estate grown, meaning they are produced solely from grapes in their vineyards. Mari Vineyards has many grape varieties, including classics like chardonnay, pinot grigio, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, and merlot. The prices of the wines are mid-range, typically selling from $30-$50 per bottle. Guests can experience Mari by enjoying a wine tasting, going on a tour, or attending the various events the luxurious destination has to offer.
Olivia and Marty's winery has stood the test of time. According to Olivia's LinkedIn page, she has owned Mari Vineyards since 2000. And the longtime team seems to love what they do. In 2017, the business account shared a photo of Olivia and Marty on Instagram. All smiles, Marty posed with a wine cutout, and Olivia held up a festive sign. The caption read, "Marty & Olivia Lagina getting into the spirit here for #WOMPmacncheese."
Olivia Lagina is known for her philanthropy
Olivia Lagina has garnered attention for her philanthropic deeds and contributions to the community. In 2022, Olivia — along with Marty Lagina — received a huge honor from Michigan and the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center, which provides services and treatment for children who have suffered abuse. As reported by 9 &10 News, the Lagina's donated a building and a substantial sum of money to the organization. In a video for the TBCAC, Olivia said, "The TBCAC is a beacon of light in what would otherwise be a very dark time in a child's and a family's life."
Pat Warner, the center's Board of Directors Chair, explained how the organization would pay tribute to Olivia and Marty. Warner said, "This year's [garden party is] particularly a special event because we are naming our building the Lagina family building." They added that the couple's incredible support and aid have been vital for the center's growth and expansion. Upon receiving the honor, Marty gave a humble response, saying, "This is CAC thanking us for our small role, but I want to thank them for their much bigger role, and the people that work here that actually do all the good that they are doing. That is where the recognition should be."