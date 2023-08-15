Curse Of Oak Island: Who Is Marty Lagina's Wife, Olivia?

"The Curse of Oak Island" fans have meticulously followed Marty Lagina's exhaustive search for treasure on the History Channel reality TV show. Marty, along with his brother Rick Lagina, has spent years trying to unravel the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery and dig up the buried treasure off the coast of Nova Scotia. While viewers are familiar with Marty's on-screen adventures, what's the inside scoop on the star's love life?

Marty is married to Olivia Lagina, who he's known since they were young, according to The Cinemaholic. While it's unclear when the couple tied the knot, they've been married for many years and reside in Michigan. They have two children, a son named Alex and a daughter named Maddie. Like his father, Alex has a strong interest in treasure hunting and has appeared in "The Curse of Oak Island." As of 2022, Maddie was a resident physician and married that year. That's some quick tea on Marty's kids — but what is there to know about his wife, Olivia?