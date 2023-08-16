Don't Be So Quick To Forget Howard Stern's Problematic History (We Sure Haven't)

Howard Stern swears he has distanced himself from his shock jock past, but we're not ready to forgive and forget the shady chapter of his career.

If you try and listen to any recent episode of "The Howard Stern Show" without a preconceived notion of who Stern was, you'd probably think that he's a phenomenal interviewer with a knack for next-level introspection. And well, he is. He's capable of unmasking celebrities and getting them to show raw emotion and divulge intimate details about themselves that they wouldn't dare share elsewhere. Today, he seems to have perfected the art of psychoanalyzing interviewees without being too intrusive, which makes his shows packed with insight, leaving listeners wanting more.

But this wasn't the case a decade or so ago. Back in the '80s through the early 2000s, many celebrities were repulsed by Stern and wouldn't even think about stepping foot into his studio. "The humor was very aggressive, and I was just scared of that humor," Ellen DeGeneres told The Washington Post of appearing on Stern's show. "I was scared of him and getting hurt by him or slammed by him, and he had massive fans." ViceTV's "Dark Side of the 2000s" serves as a stark reminder that once upon a time, Stern was the antithesis of what a good broadcaster was. And just like how he puts his guests in a trance when he talks to them, he seems to have convinced audiences that he's a changed man when, not too long ago, he was repeatedly getting flagged by the FCC for being one of the most provocative personalities to ever grace the airwaves.