Who Is Peter Doocy's Wife, Fox News Correspondent Hillary Vaughn?

Peter Doocy has plenty to celebrate in his career and personal life. In 2021, the Fox News White House correspondent revealed he had tied the knot with his longtime love, Hillary Vaughn. As seen on social media, the pair swapped vows in a private ceremony in South Carolina's Palm Meadow Bluff Resort. "She said 'I DOocy'!" Peter captioned a sweet photo of the two gazing into each other's eyes during their wedding. Peter's father, Steve Doocy, also shared snaps from the big day as he welcomed Hillary into the family. "Welcome to the Doocy family Hillary Vaughn! We are so happy for both of you," he wrote. "For any parent who proudly watches their kid's wedding, you know exactly how [his wife Kathy] and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate @pdoocy and @hillary__vaughn as their adventure begins!"

Speaking about his son's wedding on his show "FOX & Friends," Steve said it was an intimate affair with only 18 guests. "I was his best man, gave the speech," Steve said. "It was kind of a COVID capacity thing." He added that Peter and Hillary initially made plans to marry in January 2021 instead of April 2021 but were forced to delay their wedding due to COVID-19 concerns. Nevertheless, he said, "The weather was perfect. The food was perfect. ... It was absolutely lovely." Peter's wife is also a public figure who works in the same industry as her famous husband and father-in-law.