The Transformation Of Taylor Lautner From 6 To 31

Playing teen werewolf Jacob Black in the multi-billion dollar "Twilight" movie franchise put Michigan-born actor Taylor Lautner on the map. Of course, it was far from his first acting role, as he got his start in the early 2000s. And, although Lautner never set out to have a career in the entertainment industry — he was instead more focused on martial arts and playing sports as a kid – he's bagged role after role since and gracefully transformed from a child star into an adult actor.

After the release of the first "Twilight" film in 2008, 16-year-old Lautner quickly secured teen heartthrob status. And he even claimed second place on Glamour's list of "The 50 Sexiest Men of 2010" after bulking up for the sequel. Since his rise to fame, we've been obsessed with the actor's love life and watched as he's pursued relationships with other celebs like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, and Billie Lourd. Of course, this was before he settled down with his now-wife Taylor "Tay" Lautner (formerly Dome).

From the outside looking in, it's easy to think Lautner's had a pretty easy life, but he's experienced some low points, too. For a long time, he struggled with the pressure of his "Twilight" fame, and he temporarily retreated from the spotlight. Lautner credits his family for helping him get through two decades in the entertainment industry while still maintaining his sense of self. It's evident the actor has experienced a lot in his life, so let's explore the full transformation of Taylor Lautner from the age of 6 to 31.