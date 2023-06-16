The Most Laid-Back Celebrity Marriage Proposals

Celebrities have earned a reputation for going the whole nine yards when it comes to proposing to their partners. Many well-known faces have gone from girlfriend to fiancée on trips abroad, for instance. Sophia Bush said yes to the love of her life, Grant Hughes on a European getaway, Hailey Bieber got a surprise of a lifetime in the Bahamas, and an African safari made the perfect setting for Keleigh Sperry's special day.

Of all celebrity proposals, few are yet to come close to the grand way Kanye West asked for his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian's hand in marriage back in 2013. West booked an entire baseball stadium for Kardashian, and as they were serenaded by an orchestra, he got on one knee. Speaking of the moment on "Power 106," West said, "I just thought it would be dope ... It's very much like a Donda exercise. I sit with my team of creatives and we say, 'What's the best version of this?'" Had West had his way, Lana Del Rey would have performed that night.

Unlike him, however, a couple of celebrities have over the years chosen to skip the technicalities that make a mega proposal in society's eyes. Quiet dinners, downtime at home, phone calls, you name it! These proposals were so subtle, but it's the thought that counts.