The Most Iconic Catchphrases From The Housewives Franchise

Bravo's "Housewives" franchise is without a doubt a network staple. Who better to hold the reality television baton than the dramatic, catty, over-the-top, fabulous women cast to be Housewives on the hit series? Nearly two decades ago, no one could imagine the success of the "Real Housewives of Orange County." Neither could Andy Cohen, the creator of the series, who became the face of the network and the infamous ringleader of reunion specials. After taking a chance on the antics of the Orange County housewives, Cohen quickly realized he'd struck gold. After "RHOC" debuted in 2006, it had a domino effect — spanning 11 different series in cities across the United States. Not to mention the international reach of the franchise, which has footholds in cities like Toronto, Sydney, Cheshire, and Johannesburg.

What makes the series so insatiable to viewers is the day-to-day lives of affluent women living in some of the most popular cities in the world. Exclusive social circles where gossip flows as much as the alcohol served have given viewers nearly two decades' worth of addicting television. Whether the Housewives are surgeons' wives, businesswomen, or members of high society, they have big pocketbooks and even bigger mouths. We've seen Housewives give Oscar-worthy performances flipping tables, throwing wine, and pulling hair in some of the nastiest fights in reality television history. In the midst of these epic catfights, Bravolebrities have uttered some infamous one-liners. Just as former Housewife Lisa Rinna says, you better believe we're going to talk about it. We're breaking down the most iconic catchphrases from the "Real Housewives" franchise.