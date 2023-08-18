Where's The Cast Of 30 Rock Now?
Cue the theme music ... NBC sitcom "30 Rock," which aired from 2006-2013, is one of this millennium's most beloved (and quotable) sitcoms. The comedy, created by "Saturday Night Live" standout Tina Fey, garnered a total of 90 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won a total of 16, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophies.
The show starred Fey as goofy late-night producer Liz Lemon, who ran the fictional variety show "TGS with Tracy Jordan." The series also starred Alec Baldwin as faux corporate head Jack Donaghy, Tracy Morgan as the show-within-a-show's affable star Tracy Jordan, Jane Krakowski as Jordan's likeably narcissistic co-star Jenna Maroney, along with a laugh-out-loud roster of supporting characters. "An ensemble show will thrive only if you have the right ensemble," Baldwin shared with Vanity Fair. "... I think 30 Rock had to be Tina, me, Jane, Tracy Morgan ... along with a half-dozen others in smaller roles, or it would not have flown."
Along with many "SNL" cameos, the show was known for its bevy of guest stars, from Bryan Cranston to Matt Damon and even Oprah Winfrey. "I feel like we made a lot of good episodes of the kind of show that usually gets canceled," Fey shared with Rolling Stone. "The kind where there's 20 episodes and 'only me and my hipster friends know about it.' That part's still true. But we made about 140 of them!" A decade after its finale, the stars of the show (who reunited for a one-off special in 2020) are still making waves in the entertainment industry — some more than others.
Tina Fey has spun her star even further
After her star-making turn as a writer and performer (and potential future executive producer?) on "Saturday Night Live," Tina Fey became even more of a household name as creator and leading character Liz Lemon on "30 Rock." After the sitcom ended in 2013, Fey's star continued to catapult as she dove into other genres of entertainment. As an actor, Fey has headlined a number of feature films, many of them including her former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars. In 2023, she is set to be part of the ensemble of Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel "A Haunting In Venice," alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. "[Acting] is, it's just so embarrassing," she shared with Conan O'Brien on his podcast (via CheatSheet). "...I'm very limited as an actor...[But] I don't mind trying. And some comedy people do."
Fey has also continued to create behind-the-scenes, too. Her Netflix comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" ran for four seasons and a full-length movie on the streamer, garnering 18 Primetime Emmy nominations. She's also an executive producer behind Peacock's "Girls5Eva." She also helped turn her 2004 iconic teenage comedy "Mean Girls" into both a Tony Award-nominated musical with its own feature film adaptation. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences," Fey said to Playbill. " I've spent...years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."
Alec Baldwin faced success and scandal once again
Alec Baldwin was a (troubled) star before starring as business-savvy Jack Donaghy on "30 Rock," but he credited the show as being "the best job I ever had, that I will ever have," (via Vanity Fair). Since the show ended in 2013, Baldwin has continued to appear in feature films, most notably "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" in 2015 and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" in 2018. He also made appearances in two Academy Award-nominated films that same year, "BlacKkKlansman" and "A Star Is Born." He also starred as the title character in "The Boss Baby," along with its sequel "Family Business."
One of his more noted roles since 2013 has been his impersonation of former U.S. President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017. "[The impersonation is] a narcotic for people," Baldwin told Vulture. "Not just me but anyone who does anything that mocks Trump. It kind of assuages their fear and anxiety."
Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 2021 incident on set where he fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The criminal charges were later dropped, but Hutchins' family is proceeding with a civil lawsuit. "He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real-life consequences," the Hutchins family's lawyer said in a statement.
Tracy Morgan survived a life-threatening accident
Tracy Morgan was a star on "Saturday Night Live" before his Primetime Emmy Award-nominated turn as goofy superstar Tracy Jordan on "30 Rock." In 2014, just a year after the show wrapped, Morgan was involved in a serious car accident in which a Walmart truck slammed into his limousine, severely injuring him and killing his friend and comedian James McNair, aka Jimmy Mack. Morgan sustained serious injuries and remained in a coma for several days following the accident. He later sued and reached a $90 million settlement with Walmart over the tragedy. "I worked really hard [in rehabilitation]...and now I'm back on my feet," he shared with Hoda Kotb on "The Today Show." "I don't think any of us [involved in the accident] are 100% but I feel well. I don't know about tomorrow, but I know today I'm sitting here...I feel great. I feel blessed."
Morgan made a triumphant return to his "SNL" roots the year following his accident, where he was joined on stage by his "30 Rock" co-stars in a mock "30 Rock" episode sketch. "I'm so lucky I have my comedy family," he said in his opening monologue. "When this happened, I knew they would all be there to support me."
Jane Krakowski keeps her comedy and theatre chops sharp
Jane Krakowski's turn as the comically narcissistic Jenna Maroney wasn't her first well-received role on television. Krakowski was known for her time on '90s staple "Ally McBeal" prior to her time at "30 Rock," the latter of which earned her four Primetime Emmy nominations. Once the show ended in 2013, she moved on to her next laugh-out-loud character on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," which garnered her fifth overall Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category. "I'm so flattered and I feel so lucky and appreciative that I've been on shows that are so funny, but they are written by some of the funniest writers in the business," she told People.
Krakowski has also returned to her theatrical roots in the years since "30 Rock." She was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award in the revival of "She Loves Me" on Broadway. But it hasn't just been the stage where Krakowski has flexed her musical theatre chops. She's also been featured in the Apple+ show "Schmigadoon!," which parodies a plethora of classic musicals from "The Music Man" to "Hair." In the show's second season, Krakowski's role was modeled after Billy Flynn, the smarmy lawyer character in "Chicago," complete with a show-stopping acrobatic number. "The minute I saw there was a vamp written under me explaining who I am as a lawyer, I knew I had waited my whole career for this," Krakowski told Variety. "Just reading the script, I didn't want to be anybody else in this."
Jack McBrayer created his own kids show
Jack McBrayer played the affable NBC page Kenneth Parcell on "30 Rock" for all seven seasons. After the show ended in 2013, the funny man (who is also known as the voice of Fix-It Felix in "Wreck-It Wralph") made appearances on a number of live-action and animated shows and films. His vocal talents have been heard in "Phineas and Ferb" and "Smurfs: The Lost Village." He's also been seen on "The Middle" and "Drunk History." Scripted or not, McBrayer has used his background in improv to help him hone in on his characters. "I've always been a fan of cartoons, and I think I can actually link my love of cartoons to my discovery and love of improvisational comedy," he told The AV Club. "We're creating these scenarios and characters, these situations and these worlds, where kind of anything can happen."
In 2021, McBrayer co-created the preschool program "Hello Jack! The Kindness Show" alongside Angela C. Santomero, who also dreamed up successful children's shows including "Blue's Clues" and "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood." The show is modeled somewhat after another classic childhood figure. "One thing that I really pulled from shows like Mr. Roger's Neighborhood was to see a grown human being talking to me, the home viewer directly, through the TV about these things, about feelings of being scared and the difference between being alone versus being lonely," he shared with Forbes. "It felt real because it was coming from a real human being."
Scott Adsit became Baymax
Scott Adsit played perpetual downer Pete Hornberger on "30 Rock" until its 2013 finale. In the years since, Adsit has made guest appearances in a number of other comedy shows including "Veep," "The Goldbergs," and "Portlandia." He also became a book character ... well, sort of. He was the basis for the quasi-fictional Agent Scott Adsit, a member of S.H.I.E.L.D., in a series of "Deadpool" comics written by real-life friends Brian Posehn and Gerry Duggan. "...While I feel obligated to read [the comics], it's also a real pleasure to read it," he told GeekDad.
One of Adsit's most recognizable roles is not only semi-related to the Marvel Universe, but also one that doesn't show his face. He is the voice behind the beloved Baymax, the caretaking robot from Pixar's "Big Hero 6." He has appeared in the original 2014 film as well as several shorts and the Disney+ series "Baymax!" "...Every character I play, I try to make special," Adsit shared with Looper. "I knew this had something else going for it. Being a Disney project, it would be seen by a lot of people. I also knew that the quality would have to be so high because Disney has very high standards for their storytelling. And I knew that it would be different from other things I've played because there would be a purity to it, which speaks of the genius, understanding of character, storytelling, and the human condition that Disney is known for."
Judah Friedlander keeps the stand-up gigs going
Judah Friedlander portrayed slacker late-night writer Frank Rossitano on "30 Rock" for all seven seasons. The comedian, known for his collection of trucker hats, has continued to make appearances in film and television since the show's 2013 finale. He's been seen in a number of comedy shows like "Fresh Off The Boat," "American Dad," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (produced by his former co-star Tina Fey). He also brought back the character of Ron Van Kleinenstein in the 2016 sequel "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." "My goal is always to make people laugh," he told Bleeding Cool. "I don't preach. I don't like telling people what to think. I'm there to make them laugh and to get them to think"
When he's not on camera showing off his comedic chops, he's on the road or streaming weekly stand-up shows. One of his shows has even made its way to Netflix; "America Is The Greatest Country In The United States" premiered on the streamer in 2018. "If I want to unwind and de-stress, I go out and do stand-up, often several shows in a night," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I've been doing stand-up just about every night since I started in 1989. It's my home base. But I'm into doing comedy in all mediums, platforms, and situations."
Keith Powell created his own award-winning web series
Keith Powell was better known as "Toofer," the snarky late-night writer on the sitcom's show within a show, "TGS with Tracy Jordan." After the NBC comedy shuttered in 2013, Powell picked things right back up with a recurring role on the television series "About A Boy" opposite David Walton and Minnie Driver. "Right after '30 Rock' ended, I was really depressed because I didn't think that I was ever going to work again," he shared with IndieWire. "I threw myself into work of my own that I created. Then out of the blue, I got an offer to do 'About a Boy,' which had some of the best people that I've ever been on a set with. They kind of helped me breathe and see that there is a career, there is a life outside of '30 Rock.'" He's also made appearances in shows including "This Is Us," and "Shrinking."
Powell also branched into directing, first through NBC's Emerging Directors Program on "Superstore" and later with episodes of shows like "Dickinson," "Single Drunk Female," and "Home Economics." He also created the "semi-autobiographical" web series "Keith Broke His Leg," which won two Indie Series Awards. "[This show] is, I feel, like a direct result of all the things that I learned at '30 Rock,'" Powell told IndieWire. "Doing that show was a tremendous step forward for me to embrace my uniqueness and understand [my] voice...It was the very best doctorate program I could have ever gone to."