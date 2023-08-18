Where's The Cast Of 30 Rock Now?

Cue the theme music ... NBC sitcom "30 Rock," which aired from 2006-2013, is one of this millennium's most beloved (and quotable) sitcoms. The comedy, created by "Saturday Night Live" standout Tina Fey, garnered a total of 90 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won a total of 16, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophies.

The show starred Fey as goofy late-night producer Liz Lemon, who ran the fictional variety show "TGS with Tracy Jordan." The series also starred Alec Baldwin as faux corporate head Jack Donaghy, Tracy Morgan as the show-within-a-show's affable star Tracy Jordan, Jane Krakowski as Jordan's likeably narcissistic co-star Jenna Maroney, along with a laugh-out-loud roster of supporting characters. "An ensemble show will thrive only if you have the right ensemble," Baldwin shared with Vanity Fair. "... I think 30 Rock had to be Tina, me, Jane, Tracy Morgan ... along with a half-dozen others in smaller roles, or it would not have flown."

Along with many "SNL" cameos, the show was known for its bevy of guest stars, from Bryan Cranston to Matt Damon and even Oprah Winfrey. "I feel like we made a lot of good episodes of the kind of show that usually gets canceled," Fey shared with Rolling Stone. "The kind where there's 20 episodes and 'only me and my hipster friends know about it.' That part's still true. But we made about 140 of them!" A decade after its finale, the stars of the show (who reunited for a one-off special in 2020) are still making waves in the entertainment industry — some more than others.