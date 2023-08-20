The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

We usually associate Hollywood stars with extravagant lifestyles, so it's a little surprising to learn that some of the wealthiest celebrities have accepted engagement rings that even the average person could afford. After all, the bigger, the better, right? Especially when it comes to the rock on your finger. However, the price of a ring isn't necessarily a factor for a few stars when it comes to love.

Actor Emma Stone was proposed to by her husband, Dave McCary, with a stunning pearl ring estimated to be worth of around $4,700. Amy Adams wears a beautiful one-carat diamond ring given to her by Darren Le Gallo (though she does have three wedding bands). Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg proposed to Priscilla Chan with a $25,000 ruby and diamond ring. It's a lot of money, but not necessarily for the couple in question, which has a combined net worth of $150 billion.

But this list won't be discussing these surprisingly cheap engagement rings. Today, we're looking at the most expensive celebrity engagement rings, counting down from the least expensive — which starts at a whopping $1 million – to the most expensive. See which stars wear massive engagement rings and how much their partner reportedly shelled out for the bling.