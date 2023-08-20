The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings
We usually associate Hollywood stars with extravagant lifestyles, so it's a little surprising to learn that some of the wealthiest celebrities have accepted engagement rings that even the average person could afford. After all, the bigger, the better, right? Especially when it comes to the rock on your finger. However, the price of a ring isn't necessarily a factor for a few stars when it comes to love.
Actor Emma Stone was proposed to by her husband, Dave McCary, with a stunning pearl ring estimated to be worth of around $4,700. Amy Adams wears a beautiful one-carat diamond ring given to her by Darren Le Gallo (though she does have three wedding bands). Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg proposed to Priscilla Chan with a $25,000 ruby and diamond ring. It's a lot of money, but not necessarily for the couple in question, which has a combined net worth of $150 billion.
But this list won't be discussing these surprisingly cheap engagement rings. Today, we're looking at the most expensive celebrity engagement rings, counting down from the least expensive — which starts at a whopping $1 million – to the most expensive. See which stars wear massive engagement rings and how much their partner reportedly shelled out for the bling.
Bethenny Frankel flaunted her huge diamond on social media
Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel has always been frank about her life. On Instagram, followers can watch her give honest reviews of high-end makeup that's not worth spending a dime on, and she isn't afraid to admit she loves shopping at T.J. Maxx. So Frankel's fans may have been a little disgruntled when they learned she was proposed to by her longtime boyfriend, Paul Bernon, in February 2021 with an estimated $1 million engagement ring.
Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamon Pro, told People that from looking at photos of Frankel's ring, he estimated it to be at least 15 carats or more. "The value should definitely top $1 million. With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny's ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together," he shared.
Frankel had no shame in her game when she showed off her dazzling emerald-cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones in an Instagram Reel in June of 2023 (via People). She jokingly captioned her photo, "Kind of scared about what this might mean for me." For Frankel, diamonds are indeed a girl's best friend.
Justin Verlander has good taste
Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton first flashed her dazzling diamond engagement ring while stepping out at the 2016 Met Gala. The model had been dating Major League Baseball player Justin Verlander for three years before their engagement. On the carpet that night, she told E! News, "I'm really excited. He asked me right before the season started, so we've been keeping it on down low for quite some time. I'm excited to be finally able to share it with the world!"
Verlander worked with jewelry designer Anita Ko to create Upton's ring. The ring features a large diamond in the center and is paved with smaller diamonds, all set on a diamond-studded band. Ko told E! News, "Justin and I collaborated on creating the most perfect one-of-a-kind ring that is rare and of exceptional quality, just like their love."
Mark Keeney, vice president of jewelry company Ritani, told Us Weekly that he believed the ring was eight carats and had an estimated value of $1.5 million. The pair eventually wed in Italy in 2017, with Upton adding a "simple new band" as her wedding ring, as reported by People. However, we're sure the price is way higher than most bands.
Blake Lively's most coveted item is the pink rock on her finger
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have one of the most celebrated marriages in Hollywood. Their whirlwind romance began when they met on the set of "The Green Lantern" in 2010, but the pair didn't start a relationship until a year later. In fact, the actors were in serious commitments with other people, with Lively ending her nearly three-year relationship with "Gossip Girl" costar Penn Badgley in October 2010. Reynolds was married to actor Scarlett Johansson, but the pair separated in December 2010 after two years of marriage.
Lively and Reynolds secretly wed in South Carolina in September 2012. However, paparazzi were able to snap photos of the couple sharing a kiss that same month and Lively's stunning pink diamond engagement ring was on full display. Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, believed Lively's ring had cost Reynolds around $2 million, according to The Zoe Report. She added, "Blake's show-stopping ring features an estimated 12-carat oval-cut diamond in a diamond-accented, rose gold setting."
"My most treasured possession is my engagement ring made by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz because of the love and meaning it symbolizes," Lively told British Vogue in 2015. She added, "No, I didn't have any hand in its design – I married a gentleman."
Ciara's second marriage came with major bling
R&B singer Ciara was first linked to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in 2015, when they attended former president Barrack Obama's White House State Dinner. The pair easily became one of Hollywood's hottest couples, and it seemed to be a match made in heaven after the star athlete proposed to the "1,2 Step" songstress the following year.
On Instagram, Wilson shared a video of the two stars with huge smiles on their faces after the proposal. Ciara also proudly showed off her massive new ring. He captioned his March 2016 post, "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 knew you were the one. No Greater feeling... #TrueLove." As for how the proposal went down, a rep for Ciara told People that Wilson asked the songstress to guess where in the world they would be spending their vacation. When they arrived in the Seychelles, Ciara was surprised, but not nearly as surprised as she was later that trip, when the quarterback got down on one knee on a private beach to ask for her hand in marriage.
As for Ciara's glorious ring, it is believed to be 16 carats and has an estimated value of between $2 million and $2.5 million. That's a lot more than the alleged $500,000 ring Ciara was given by her ex-husband, rapper Future. The couple couldn't wait to tie the knot, with Ciara and Wilson getting hitched in England in July 2016.
Serena Williams' ring could be seen from miles away
It's hard to miss tennis star Serena Williams' engagement ring when she walks on a red carpet. Williams' stunning sparkler was given to her by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr., who proposed in December 2016. After the proposal, Williams cheekily posted a poem about the special day on a Reddit thread that read: "At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/I said yes."
Williams' ring is an oval-shaped diamond with two diamonds on each side on a platinum wedding band. It is estimated to be 17 carats and worth $3 million. Ohanian would later tell Forbes that he managed to pay for her wondrous ring after an early bet on cryptocurrency where he scored $50 million. Besides her engagement ring, the tennis star's wedding band is just as glorious. The same month she and Ohanian wed, she shared a photo of their young daughter Alexis on Instagram. But it's hard not to stare at Williams' massive rings on her finger as she holds her daughter's leg.
To top it all off, Williams wore a remarkable $3.5 million wedding dress at the couple's New Orleans nuptials in 2017.
Kim Kardashian's ring was taken during a Paris robbery
Remember when Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian at San Francisco's AT&T Park with an entire orchestra on her 33rd birthday? In 2013, the rapper got down on one knee and asked for the reality star's hand in marriage with a spectacular diamond ring, which was captured in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." However, fans probably don't know that Kardashian was actually given two engagement rings during her relationship with West.
According to E! News, Kardashian's first ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, with a rep for the designer stating that West was on hand to help create the 15-carat ring, which had an estimated value of between $2.5 and $3 million. "Everything was his idea from beginning to end," the rep said. They added, "The ring is flawless. Not just internally flawless, it's flawless. It's a D-stone, the best diamond there is, type 2A. It's a perfect cushion cut diamond."
In 2016, West gave Kardashian a second engagement ring, which was a major upgrade. The rapper reportedly shelled out an estimated $4.5 million on a 20-carat diamond ring for his wife. Kardashian wasn't shy in flaunting it either. That September, she posted an up-close photo of her new bling on Instagram. However, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room that same month. As reported by E! News, approximately $11 million worth of jewelry was taken, including her engagement ring.
Kobe Bryant apologized with a massive diamond
Do diamonds repair a broken marriage? That was the rumor floating around when the late Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, were seen at a jewelry store to pick up a custom 8-carat purple diamond ring after the NBA player was charged with sexual assault in 2003. The ring had an estimated price tag of $4 million.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a 19-year-old hotel employee accused the basketball player of sexual assault, which he denied. However, he did admit to being unfaithful to his wife. During his press conference to claim his innocence, where Vanessa was seated next to him, he shared, "Furious at myself, as I sit here by myself, for making a mistake of adultery. I love my wife with all my heart. She is the backbone. You're a blessing. You're a piece of my heart. You're the air I breathe. You're the strongest person I know." The charges against Kobe were ultimately dropped.
As reported by Brides, Vanessa's ring has since increased in value to an estimated $6.4 million.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Paris Hilton has had quite a few million-dollar engagement rings on her finger
Paris Hilton has been engaged four times, and all of her proposals came with astonishing and blinding diamond rings.
Hilton's first engagement was with Jason Shaw in 2002, who gave the hotel heiress a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring. Despite not knowing the value of the precious stone, it can be concluded that Shaw paid a pretty penny by the looks of it. Next came Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, who proposed to the star with a massive, 24-carat diamond ring that was estimated to be worth $4.7 million! In fact, Hilton chose her ring with exclusive jewelry designers like Harry Winston and Tiffany, all options for the reality star. Although the two went their separate ways after a quick engagement in 2005, Brides reported that the ring's value has since increased to $7.1 million.
Hilton would end up with another rock on her finger in 2018. Actor Chris Zylka proposed to the star with a pear-shaped ring estimated to be worth $2 million. However, their relationship ended after nearly two years together. Fortunately, Hilton would find love again with Carter Reum. In 2021, Reum asked for Hilton's hand in marriage on her 40th birthday with an emerald-shaped diamond. The ring is estimated to cost $1 million. Despite costing much less than her prior engagement rings, her relationship with Reum, whom she married that same year, seems more promising.
JLo gets a rare green ring from Ben Affleck the second time around
Jennifer Lopez is another celebrity who has worn quite a few different engagement rings on her finger – six rings from five different men, to be exact. However, her second engagement ring from Ben Affleck was the ultimate show-stopper.
When Lopez and Affleck got engaged for the first time in 2002, the "Air" actor popped the question with a Harry Winston pale pink ring worth around $1.2 million. Sadly, the couple broke up before they wed. Lopez would marry Marc Anthony in 2004, who topped Affleck's ring with an estimated $4 million sparkler. The two ended up separating in 2011. The "Jenny from the Block" songstress was also engaged to former New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to Lopez with a ring valued at over $1 million in 2019. However, the couple never saw the altar and split in April 2021.
Fans rejoiced when Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021. In April 2022, the actor proposed to Lopez (again) with a beautiful and rare 8.5-carat green diamond ring flanked with two trapezoid-shaped white diamonds with a reported price of $5 to $7 million! The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022 and held a second ceremony in Georgia in August of that year.
Beyoncé's ring comes with an astonishing price tag
Beyoncé has worn millions of dollars worth of jewelry at events, including a $12 million diamond necklace at the 2017 Grammy's — courtesy of famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. On the 2022 Oscar's red carpet, Queen Bey wore a stunning yellow dress and was covered in $9 million worth of jewelry, including 150-carat waterfall earrings. That same night, Beyoncé dazzled in a sheer outfit accessorized with Tiffany & Co.'s historic 1939 World's Fair Necklace, which is 128.54 carats and "is said to be Tiffany's most expensive piece yet," per Tiffany & Co. She even showcased the stunning accessory on Instagram.
So, it is no surprise that Beyoncé's engagement ring would be just as spectacular in looks and price. In 2007, rapper Jay-Z proposed to the singer with a 24-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with a split band that was estimated to have cost $5 million. The ring was created by none other than Lorraine Schwartz. The pair wed in a super-secretive ceremony in New York City the following year.
Recently, fans have noticed that Beyoncé may have switched up her engagement ring. In November 2021, the singer showed off a unique marquise-style ring on her finger on Instagram. However, it could be another of the many extravagant jewels in Beyoncé's collection.
Elizabeth Taylor received an impressive diamond from Richard Burton
Actor Elizabeth Taylor was known for her collection of jewels, and her engagement ring from Richard Burton was one of her most exquisite pieces.
Taylor's engagement to Burton was her sixth proposal (she was engaged 10 times!), but the actor did not initially give Taylor a ring. Burton proposed to Taylor with an emerald brooch, which could be attached to a just-as-stunning emerald diamond necklace made by Bulgari. Taylor wore the pin on her wedding day to Burton in 1964. However, it wasn't until around their fourth wedding anniversary that Burton finally gave Taylor a ring. In fact, Burton found himself in a bidding war with renowned jeweler Harry Winston for a 33.19-carat flawless diamond ring. The actor paid an estimated $300,000 for the ring and gave it to Taylor in 1968. Despite the couple separating for good in 1976, Taylor reportedly continued to wear the ring, but on her right hand.
The famous ring became known as the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, and in 2011, it was sold at Christie's for $8.8 million as part of an auction selling Taylor's most prized possessions. The actor's emerald brooch also sold at auction for $6.5 million.
Mariah Carey wore an 8-figure diamond
Mariah Carey's brief engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer produced one of the most expensive engagement rings ever. At an estimated $10 million price tag, it's no wonder Carey continued to wear the ring even after their split.
Carey and Packer began dating around 2015, and the following year, Packer proposed to the songstress with a spectacular 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Packer's close friend, jeweler Wilfredo Rosado. After Carey debuted her ring, Rosado told Vogue it was "the most challenging piece of jewelry [he's] ever designed." He added, "I wanted to create the most gorgeous ring for my dear friend, but I also wanted to create the most stunning ring for one of the most iconic divas of our generation."
However, the couple split just a few months after their engagement. As ET reported, as part of a settlement between Carey and Packer, she got to keep the ring. Carey reportedly wore the rock on her finger for over a year after their breakup. In 2018, she finally decided to part ways with it and sold the ring to a Los Angeles jeweler for $2.1 million. At the time, a rep for the singer shared to Page Six, "Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."
Jackie Kennedy Onassis' ring from her second husband was rarely seen on her finger
Former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis only wore her engagement ring from Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis twice. Why? Because the diamond was reportedly so heavy.
In 1968, the Greek tycoon proposed to Jackie with a 40-carat Harry Winston marquise diamond ring named the Lesotho III. Jackie and Onassis would stay married until he died in 1975. The ring was sold at auction for $2.6 million in 1996. However, Brides reported that the ring's price has since soared to nearly $20 million when adjusted for inflation.
Although Jackie was given a spectacular diamond ring by her second husband, it was the first ring given to her by former president John F. Kennedy that has continued to be a big inspiration for unique engagement rings today. According to Vogue, Kennedy presented his soon-to-be wife with a two-stoned (toi et moi) design consisting of a 2.88-carat diamond and a 2.84-carat emerald, which she later redesigned and upgraded years later. Celebrities like Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski appeared to have taken inspiration from Jackie's first ring for their own.
Grace Kelly tops the list after marrying a prince
In 1956, actor Grace Kelly's life forever changed when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and became an actual princess. And it's only fitting that a princess gets proposed to with the most expensive engagement ring of all time, right?
Prince Rainier III married the star with a 10.47-carat emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Cartier that reportedly cost him $4 million. While that price is lower than Jennifer Lopez's estimated $5 to $7 million green diamond ring and even Mariah Carey's $10 million rock, Kelly's ring is worth a whopping $38.8 million when adjusted for inflation!
However, it wasn't the first ring the prince had purchased to propose to the star. As reported by Vogue, Kelly was given an eternity band made by Cartier that consisted of multi-colored gems like rubies and diamonds to symbolize the country of Monaco. She reportedly acquired her second ring while starring in "High Society" (her last film before giving up her acting career), and the ring can be seen in the movie with Kelly's character even jokingly polishing it. The ring is now in safe hands after being given to the House of Grimaldi.