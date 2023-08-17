How Much Money Does Melania Trump's Fashion Advisor Make?

While Melania Trump is perhaps best known as being the third wife of Donald Trump and former first lady of the United States, she's also worked as a bona fide fashion model. "I always loved fashion. My mother was a fashion designer, so it was always in my blood," she told People during a candid interview in 2016.

Alas, not all of her fashion choices have been slam dunks. Case in point: The infamous hunter-green "I really don't care, do you?" Zara jacket. In 2018, the then-first lady was caught wearing the controversial coat on a high-profile trip to Texas while visiting children who had been separated from their parents while trying to travel across the United States border. YIKES. Her famous fashion advisor Hervé Pierre Braillard later told Women's Wear Daily in 2021 that he had nothing to do with the fashion faux pas. In fact, he was initially under the impression that she had been the victim of a nasty Photoshop job. But just how much does the French-American fashion and costume designer rake in while catering to Mrs. Trump's fashion whims? Here's what we know.