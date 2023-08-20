The Troubled Life Of Randy Quaid's Second Wife Evi Quaid

Randy Quaid was once known for his performances worthy of Oscar, Golden Globes, and Emmy nominationss, but that hasn't been the case for over a decade. Nowadays, "The Last Detail" actor is most remembered by the surreal life he's been leading next to his second wife, Evi Quaid. Randy met Evi in late 1987 when they worked on "Bloodhounds of Broadway." While Randy was one of the stars alongside Madonna, Matt Dillon and other famous faces, Evi had been hired to drive him to and from the set.

Their relationship took off quickly. Randy declared his love for Evi on their first date. Two weeks later, they were engaged. That certainly sounds a bit hasty, but Evi disagrees. "I was sort of expecting it, actually," Evi told People in December 1989. "It was just so obvious that's where it was going." Randy and Evi tied the knot in October 1989 and haven't looked back. The couple went on to become a fixture among the artsy, eccentric crowds.

Together, they carved out a unique nomadic life that worked for both of them. "I can live anywhere ... Wherever I hang my hat is home," he told The Associated Press in 1998. Randy and Evi were also known for their over-the-top outfits, all of which were put together by Evi. For many decades, that was that. But the Quaids crossed the line of quirky and entered bizarre territory in 2009, though they claim the issues traced all the way back to 1989.