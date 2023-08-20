Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer Has A Little-Known Connection To Brittany Murphy

Jesse Spencer and Brittany Murphy are two performers who joined forces 20 years ago. Spencer is recognized for playing parts such as Dr. Robert Chase in "House," as well as Billy Kennedy in "Neighbours" and Matt Casey in "Chicago Fire." When Spencer was in the early stages of his career, he portrayed a character named Neal in the 2003 film starring Brittany Murphy, "Uptown Girls," per The New York Times.

One of the movie's producers, John Penotti, once discussed the difficulty in trying to find the right person to take on the part of Neal prior to hiring Spencer. "That's one character that we searched far and wide for. We must have auditioned 75, 100 guys," Penotti said in an archival "Uptown Girls" featurette that was shared on YouTube. Later on in the featurette, one of Spencer's "Uptown Girls" costars, Marley Shelton, spoke highly of him. "I think he really nailed it," Shelton said of Spencer's acting in "Uptown Girls."

Amid this breakthrough role, Spencer worked well with Murphy as he and the late "Clueless" actor played romantic interests.