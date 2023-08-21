You May Have Forgotten That Austin Butler Once Had These Television Roles

Long before Austin Butler ever stepped foot onto the set of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," walked in the shoes of "Elvis," or became unrecognizable for his role in "Dune 2," the young actor spent his time working on a variety of television shows in the early 2000s — many of them you may have likely forgotten about.

For years, Butler acted alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Alexa Vega, and Jamie Lynn Spears — sometimes even simply appearing as an extra in the background. "I remember getting my first line on a TV show, and that was huge for me," Butler reminisced on the Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "You have all these different moments that are pivotal for you, but now I'm just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors that I really want to work with."

Here are a few of those famous shows where the Academy Award-nominated actor got his start.