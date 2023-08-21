Was Princess Diana Close With Her Sister, Sarah Spencer?

Princess Diana's life was cut short when she died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 at 36. Diana had been waging war against the royal family for years at the time of her passing — causing irreparably fractured relations. But what about her siblings? Was Diana close to her sisters, Sarah Spencer, AKA Lady Sarah McCorquodale?

When you look at all the ways Diana was betrayed, it's incredible she trusted anybody. As Vogue reports, even her own family was deceived. Martin Bashir, the former BBC journalist who hosted Diana's infamous 1995 "there were three of us in the marriage" interview, tricked her brother into orchestrating the sit-down — adding further to the Spencers' mistrust of the British press.

Still, as the interview revealed, Diana and King Charles III were doomed from the start. The third wheel Diana talked about was, of course, Queen Camilla, who married Charles in April 2006, according to Town & Country. Charles had fallen madly in love with Camilla in his 20s. But, she was deemed unsuitable wife material by his family back then. The Independent reports that a heartbroken Charles went on to briefly date Diana's older sister, Sarah, in 1977 before it quickly fizzled out. However, it was through Sarah that Charles met Diana. "I introduced them," she once revealed. "I'm Cupid." So, was Princess Diana close with her sister, Sarah Spencer?