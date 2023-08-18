The Heartbreaking Story Of Bold And The Beautiful Star Hunter Tylo's Son's Death

On the outside, it seems as though Hunter Tylo has lived a life many people would dream of. While some of that is true, the "Bold and The Beautiful" star has also suffered immense tragedy.

According to IMDb, Tylo began her career in the entertainment world in the 1970s. It wasn't acting that got her foot in the door, but her beauty. Throughout the '70s and '80s, Tylo was a "top fashion model," but knew she could be so much more and became an actor. Tylo starred in some big productions, including "All My Children" and "Baywatch," but it was her role as Dr. Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that made her a household name. While things seemed to be going great in her professional life, her personal life struggled.

Not only had Tylo gone through a divorce from her first husband, Tom Morehart, but one of her children from her second marriage was diagnosed with a rare cancer. According to CBS, the actor's daughter, Katya Tylo, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in 1998. Although she made a full recovery, Katya wasn't the only one of Hunter's four children that she had to be worried about. Her son, Michael "Mickey" Tylo Jr. suffered from a seizure disorder that ultimately led to his tragic death.