Why Hunter Tylo Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful

Hunter Tylo has established herself as a soap opera icon with roles in shows like "Days of Our Lives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Per Soaps, she was introduced to fans of "B&B" in 1990 when she was cast in the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist who would meet and fall in love with Ridge Forrester (originally played by Ronn Moss). Tylo appeared on the CBS soap for decades until 2013, when she decided to leave after her contract with the show had expired. The actor confirmed her departure in a statement on her official website HunterTylo.com, according to Soap Central.

"I am getting bombarded with questions to quell rumors, and here in my forum, I will clarify that Jackie and I are (coincidentally) off our contracts," she said, referring to her on-screen daughter, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. At the time, Tylo said she was looking forward to taking on other acting roles as well as focusing on her writing and skincare line. "My friends and B&B fans will be sorely missed. But don't worry! I'll keep you posted of my every new adventure!" she added. However, Tylo eventually rejoined "B&B" in a recurring capacity in 2014. She went on to star on the soap until 2019, when she was ultimately replaced by another actor to play Dr. Hayes. But why exactly did Tylo leave the show in the first place?