J.Lo Eagerly Shows Rare Glimpse Of Ben Affleck Happy In Couple's Singing Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s. They fell in love and got engaged, but broke things off before making it down the aisle, according to Us Weekly. Over the years, the pair stayed friends and eventually reconnected romantically in 2021, showing everyone that love wins (even if Affleck looks miserable at times). Although Lopez doesn't post about Affleck too frequently, she made sure to shout him out on his birthday.

On August 15, J.Lo decided to give her fans a front row seat to a candid moment between her and her hubby. In a video shared on her Instagram feed, Lopez filmed from the passenger seat of a car as her husband sat behind the wheel and focused on the road ahead. Both dressed casually — Lopez in a white tank top and Affleck in a plain T-shirt — the two sang the song "(What A) Wonderful World" by Sam Cooke. Lopez started recording just before the chorus, as Affleck was really getting into it. "Don't know much about the French I took. But I do know that I love you. And I know that if you love me too. What a wonderful world this would be," he sang, though Lopez appeared to mute the video and play the song as an overlay so fans can't actually hear the "Argo" actor's voice. Lopez joined in on the second line, and smiled as she captured the sweet moment with her hubby. She also penned a loving tribute to him in the caption.