Ben Affleck Chalks Up His Gloomy Grammys Appearance To Banter With Jennifer Lopez
The Grammy Awards may have star-studded performances from the most popular music artists, but no one seemed more unhappy to be there than Ben Affleck. His miserable-looking facial expressions went viral, as fans mentioned that he'd rather be at Dunkin' Donuts and pointed out that he seemed to be checking the time when he was looking in the distance. While the camera panning to the actor repeatedly throughout the night was the highlight for some people, others were wondering what was going on in his mind.
In a since-deleted TikTok, a person who claimed to have attended the award show said that at one point, she saw Jennifer Lopez whip out her phone to show her husband that his facial expressions were going viral on the internet. It was also added that the two seemed to enjoy each other's company despite what people saw on their television screens.
"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source told ET. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self." The insider added that although Affleck was seemingly worn out, Lopez was grateful to have her husband by her side. But now, the actor himself has revealed what really went down at the award show.
Ben Affleck wanted Jennifer Lopez to sit alone with Trevor Noah
After Ben Affleck took a little over a month to let his viral Grammy Awards facial expressions die down on the internet, he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about what he was really feeling that night. "I had a good time at the Grammys," he said to put it plain and simple. The actor added that his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was attending, and he thought that it would be more fun than the award shows he usually attends since there would be music performances.
He then explained the conversation with Lopez that fans have been trying to decode, mentioning that when Trevor Noah approached the two, he didn't know the cameras were filming. "I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,'" he recalled. "She goes, 'You better f***ing not leave.'"
Previously, it was rumored that Affleck felt a little out of place at the award show, explaining his unenthused facial expressions throughout the night. "He definitely gravitated toward the other actors in the room the most — that seemed to be where he was the most comfortable," shared an editor at Entertainment Weekly, adding that he still seemed like he was enjoying himself.