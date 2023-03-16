Ben Affleck Chalks Up His Gloomy Grammys Appearance To Banter With Jennifer Lopez

The Grammy Awards may have star-studded performances from the most popular music artists, but no one seemed more unhappy to be there than Ben Affleck. His miserable-looking facial expressions went viral, as fans mentioned that he'd rather be at Dunkin' Donuts and pointed out that he seemed to be checking the time when he was looking in the distance. While the camera panning to the actor repeatedly throughout the night was the highlight for some people, others were wondering what was going on in his mind.

In a since-deleted TikTok, a person who claimed to have attended the award show said that at one point, she saw Jennifer Lopez whip out her phone to show her husband that his facial expressions were going viral on the internet. It was also added that the two seemed to enjoy each other's company despite what people saw on their television screens.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source told ET. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self." The insider added that although Affleck was seemingly worn out, Lopez was grateful to have her husband by her side. But now, the actor himself has revealed what really went down at the award show.