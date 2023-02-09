Ben Affleck Reportedly Unbothered By Reactions To His Sullen 2023 Grammys Demeanor
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no strangers to facing media attention on a daily basis. The couple first began making waves in 2002 when they started dating for the first time and again in 2021 when they rekindled their romance and brought Bennifer back to life. While it's true that their romance is usually at the forefront of headlines, they also make waves with the media for other reasons as well.
The 2023 "Grammy" Awards was one for the books, and there were a lot of talked-about moments from the star-studded evening, (including Madonna's ever-changing looks), Lopez and Affleck still earned the most attention on a night that was supposed to be all about music and awards. The pair attended the show together, and Affleck garnered attention when he seemed less than enthusiastic about being there. One clip showed Lopez dancing next to a very uninterested Affleck who barely swayed to the music, while another showed Lopez scolding Affleck for reasons we can only wonder. One thing was for sure — Twitter had opinions. "However bad of a day you're having, I promise you're not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," one person joked. "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call," another tweeted.
Perhaps Affleck would have been more in his element at a more acting-geared awards show like the Oscars, but he doesn't seem to mind the negative attention to his demeanor.
Ben Affleck brushes off the critics... and so does Jennifer Lopez
Everyone else may be talking about Ben Affleck's behavior at the 2023 Grammys, but if there's one person who doesn't care about the noise — and unsurprisingly, it's Affleck himself. A source close to Jennifer Lopez and the "Argo" star spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight about what the couple thinks of the press. "Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating. She had shown him a few photos that night, and he just brushed it off," the insider revealed. "He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him."
And it looks like Lopez isn't worried about the memes, either. "They are not paying too much attention to them," the source added. "Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny."
This seems to be a much different Affleck than in 2021 when he told Howard Stern that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and the press went after him about it. Given that Garner stuck by the actor when he through rehab, the press found his comments a bit harsh and insensitive. Uncommon for the star to speak on sensitive matters, Affleck later defended himself on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" stating, "They had taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said." Adding that the press "just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."