Ben Affleck Reportedly Unbothered By Reactions To His Sullen 2023 Grammys Demeanor

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no strangers to facing media attention on a daily basis. The couple first began making waves in 2002 when they started dating for the first time and again in 2021 when they rekindled their romance and brought Bennifer back to life. While it's true that their romance is usually at the forefront of headlines, they also make waves with the media for other reasons as well.

The 2023 "Grammy" Awards was one for the books, and there were a lot of talked-about moments from the star-studded evening, (including Madonna's ever-changing looks), Lopez and Affleck still earned the most attention on a night that was supposed to be all about music and awards. The pair attended the show together, and Affleck garnered attention when he seemed less than enthusiastic about being there. One clip showed Lopez dancing next to a very uninterested Affleck who barely swayed to the music, while another showed Lopez scolding Affleck for reasons we can only wonder. One thing was for sure — Twitter had opinions. "However bad of a day you're having, I promise you're not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," one person joked. "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call," another tweeted.

Perhaps Affleck would have been more in his element at a more acting-geared awards show like the Oscars, but he doesn't seem to mind the negative attention to his demeanor.