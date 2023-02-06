Madonna Certainly Didn't Look Like Her Airbrushed Instagram At The 2023 Grammys

Madonna has been the Queen of Pop for decades, and it seems that, even now, no new artist can top her. Because of this, she's been a major focus in the media for pretty much the entirety of her career. She's had a long list of head-turning moments since the '90s, and our gal isn't shy to court controversy. Of all things, Madonna had a big spat with Ben Affleck, claiming that he and Jennifer Lopez blamed media attention on their previous breakup but didn't do a good enough job of keeping parts of their relationship private.

Then Madonna got into it with rapper 50 Cent, and the two have been feuding about her online presence. He roasted Madonna for posting sexy photos on social media and teased that he hoped her kids didn't have to take the pics. The truth is, Madonna's been getting a lot of attention for her online presence as of late, and not all of it is good. Fans have claimed she's had work done, which is hardly rare, nor is it particularly news-worthy. However, people take umbrage with that fact because she looks so unrecognizable.

Again, it doesn't seem totally fair to take her down for having plastic surgery or using filters. Nevertheless, people persist, and when Madonna attended the 2023 Grammys, she got called out yet again for looking different than her airbrushed Instagram persona. So, once again, the Queen of Pop is forced to face vitriol from fans for choosing to age how she wants to age. But people are pretty heated.