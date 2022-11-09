50 Cent Reignites His Beef With Madonna Over Her Social Media Behavior
50 Cent is back to trolling Madonna. It all started in December 2021 after the rapper reposted a photo of the legendary singer taking jabs at her age and seductive pictures. "Yo this is the funniest s*** LOL," he wrote (via NME). "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up." 50 Cent's insensitive remarks quickly sparked an online feud and the two started going back and forth. Madonna fired back at the "In Da Club" artist. "I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others," she said. "You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"
50 Cent issued an apology stating he had no intention of hurting her feelings. "I don't benefit from this in any way i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via People). However, Madonna wasn't swayed by his response and called him out on it. "You were trying to shame me," the "Material Girl" singer said in a clip she posted on Instagram. "Your apology is fake, it's bull**** and it's not valid."
50 Cent, who has never shied away from saying how he feels, took offense to her clap back and is continuing to mock Madonna.
50 Cent calls Madonna a 'grandma' in an ongoing feud
As 50 Cent and Madonna's ongoing feud began to die down, the "Candy Shop" rapper resurfaced with yet another attack at the singer. In June, 50 Cent reposted a sexy photo of Madonna wearing fishnets and black shades accompanied by a series of alien pictures suggesting that she not only resembled the creature but also came at her age — once again. "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture LOL," he wrote in the caption. "At 63 somebody tell her to chill out please."
And, if that wasn't enough, 50 Cent is back at it again taking shots at the "Take A Bow" singer just five months after his last post. The television director reposted an article written about Madonna suggesting she uses "rap music for clout on Tik Tok." The video in question shows her lip-singing to the chorus of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Vent." The rapper wasted no time sharing the news article on his Instagram firing off at Madonna. "I told y'all grand ma was on bull****! like a virgin at 64. LOL," he wrote.
Although she has yet to respond to his latest antics, that however didn't stop his followers from spewing hurtful comments. "she look possessed," one fan added. "What happened to her face whole legacy down the drain," another commented. Whether Madonna chooses to clap back or not, it's clear their social media beef is nowhere near over.