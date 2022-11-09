50 Cent Reignites His Beef With Madonna Over Her Social Media Behavior

50 Cent is back to trolling Madonna. It all started in December 2021 after the rapper reposted a photo of the legendary singer taking jabs at her age and seductive pictures. "Yo this is the funniest s*** LOL," he wrote (via NME). "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up." 50 Cent's insensitive remarks quickly sparked an online feud and the two started going back and forth. Madonna fired back at the "In Da Club" artist. "I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others," she said. "You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"

50 Cent issued an apology stating he had no intention of hurting her feelings. "I don't benefit from this in any way i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via People). However, Madonna wasn't swayed by his response and called him out on it. "You were trying to shame me," the "Material Girl" singer said in a clip she posted on Instagram. "Your apology is fake, it's bull**** and it's not valid."

50 Cent, who has never shied away from saying how he feels, took offense to her clap back and is continuing to mock Madonna.