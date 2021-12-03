Inside Madonna And 50 Cent's Feud

It looks like Madonna's recent Instagram photos are still causing a stir — and in this case, it's 50 Cent who had a few shady things to say about the pictures.

Last month, the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker shared a number of glam shots of herself inside what appeared to be her bedroom. In some snaps, the singer posed topless while in others she donned lingerie underwear paired with black fishnet tights and heels. For one pic, Madonna laid underneath a bed and only showcased her backside and legs. The initial upload proved to be too risque for Instagram, resulting in the pics being removed without a warning or notification. Madonna re-uploaded the images and covered her breasts with a red heart emoji to avoid them getting taken off again.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" the pop icon captioned the re-upload, adding, "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship...... sexism......ageism and misogyny."

Despite being having to be posted twice, Madonna's upload certainly didn't go unnoticed — the slideshow racked up more than 1 million likes. With that being said, it seems her so-called "friend" 50 Cent had something to say about the images, which, unsurprisingly, rubbed Madonna the wrong way.