Inside Madonna And 50 Cent's Feud
It looks like Madonna's recent Instagram photos are still causing a stir — and in this case, it's 50 Cent who had a few shady things to say about the pictures.
Last month, the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker shared a number of glam shots of herself inside what appeared to be her bedroom. In some snaps, the singer posed topless while in others she donned lingerie underwear paired with black fishnet tights and heels. For one pic, Madonna laid underneath a bed and only showcased her backside and legs. The initial upload proved to be too risque for Instagram, resulting in the pics being removed without a warning or notification. Madonna re-uploaded the images and covered her breasts with a red heart emoji to avoid them getting taken off again.
"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" the pop icon captioned the re-upload, adding, "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship...... sexism......ageism and misogyny."
Despite being having to be posted twice, Madonna's upload certainly didn't go unnoticed — the slideshow racked up more than 1 million likes. With that being said, it seems her so-called "friend" 50 Cent had something to say about the images, which, unsurprisingly, rubbed Madonna the wrong way.
Madonna insists 50 Cent's career is 'trying to humiliate others'
In a now-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a photo that had Madonna's legs and backside edited underneath a house from the "Wizard of Oz," per the Daily Mail, which intended to make her look like the Wicked Witch of the East. In another deleted upload, he shared a pic of someone recreating the image underneath an office desk with the caption: "This is the like a virgin 63 challenge. LOL."
Madonna wasn't happy to hear about rapper 50 Cent mocking her and took to her Instagram Story to blast the "In Da Club" hitmaker. The singer uploaded a throwback snapshot of herself with 50 Cent that saw them smiling together and gave him a piece of her mind. "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she said, adding, "Now you have decided to talk smack about me!"
"I guess your new career [is] getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media [the] least elevated choice you could make as [an] artist and an adult," Madonna continued. "You're just jealous she won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you're my age!" 50 Cent has yet to respond to Madonna's words.
Both 50 Cent and Madonna have had their fair share of celebrity feuds over the years. Some of 50 Cent's spats include beef with Ja Rule, Wendy Williams, Bow Wow, just to name a few. For her part, Madonna has been embroiled in drama with fellow high-caliber pop stars like Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Elton John, and more.