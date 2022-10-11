Madonna's Unrecognizable New Look Gets Quite The Reaction From Fans

Madonna always seems to generate a lot of buzz wherever she does and wherever she goes. Over the years, the star has herself at the center of one headline and then the next, and there's no doubt that her loyal fan base follows her every move. From that iconic kiss with Britney Spears at the 2003 "MTV VMAs" to her controversial "Like A Prayer" music video (via American Songwriter), the singer has always captured the attention of the public, whether it be for the right or wrong reasons.

On October 10, the singer made headlines for a video she shared on her TikTok feed. The short clip captured the singer rocking a corset top and baggy sweatpants as she stood in front of a wall of mirrors. Madonna held a pair of bright pink underpants in her hands and tossed them directly in front of her, missing a trash can that was her target by at least a few inches, if not more. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "If I miss, I'm gay." It's no surprise that fans went wild over the possibility that the singer had just come out, and the post has amassed over 21,000 comments. "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," one fan wrote on the update. A few others didn't seem as surprised. "Y'all Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive," another TikTok user wrote.

The same day, one of Madonna's Instagram post also caught fire.