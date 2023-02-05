Ben And Jen's 2023 Grammys Debut Shows They're Already Losing Steam (And We're Not Surprised)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sparked fear in the hearts of everyone who's ever asked their significant other, "Should I be worried about your ex?" The duo met in 2002 thanks to the absolute disaster that was "Gigli" and things took off from there. They got engaged later in 2002 (give it some time, you two!), but things got rocky when they became the non-stop subject of tabloids. (See, Harry and Meghan? It's not just you two!)

In a retrospective, Lopez told People in 2016, "We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure." Sure enough, Ben and Jen Part 1 ended in January 2004. But the two stayed low-key connected over the years. When Lopez got snubbed by the Oscars for "Hustlers" in 2020, Affleck defended her. "She should have been nominated," he said. "She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f***ing baller."

After they both went through breakups in early 2021, they reconnected with each other that April as friends, so they say, and went Instagram official in July 2021. One year later, in July 2022, they got married at last. While we're always a sucker for a love story, this one went way too quickly — and the proof is coming in already.