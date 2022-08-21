Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Wedding Weekend

And the Bennifer fairytale continues! Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time on August 20 in a lavish ceremony held at the "Daredevil" actor's Georgia home, Page Six reports. The ceremony comes only one month after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. But, while the actors' first wedding was a simple affair, they are going all out for their second ceremony.

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez kicked off their wedding celebrations on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner attended by their family and friends. Then came the beautiful Saturday ceremony which, according to a source, was set to make Lopez shine. "It's going to be all about J.Lo," a source told Page Six. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day." Case in point, her choice of dress — a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a dramatic 20-foot veil, per Harper's Bazaar.

Affleck, on the other hand, opted for a look similar to what he sported at their Las Vegas wedding in July — a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie to match. TMZ also reports that the lovebirds are set to cap off their three-day love celebration on Sunday with a picnic and barbecue hangout. And, while the weekend was slated to feature fireworks and live music, the guest list consisted of the pair's nearest and dearest.