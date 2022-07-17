Fans Have A Message For Jennifer Garner Amid Ben Affleck's Surprise Wedding To Jennifer Lopez

After their initial engagement all the way back in the early 2000s to their real-time reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally made it down the aisle. The pair are officially married, Page Six reports, with court records obtained by the outlet confirming a marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 in Clark County, Nevada with the couple's full legal names. Per People, the couple's nuptials consisted of a small ceremony attended by only the closest of their loved ones.

To recap, Affleck and Lopez were one of the many "It" couples of the early aughts and by the time the "Justice League" actor popped the big question in 2002, it seemed as though they were certain they were meant to be. Their September 2003 nuptials, however, never happened, crushing the hearts of "Bennifer" fans everywhere. The postponement turned into a full-fledged breakup, as Affleck and Lopez revealed that their parting of ways was fueled by "the excessive media attention" their relationship was receiving at the time.

As many of us know, both parties subsequently moved on with other partners, seemingly creating lives outside of one another. Per Hollywood Life, Lopez tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. Speaking of Jennifer Garner, fans are rushing to her side amid the news of Affleck and Lopez's nuptials.