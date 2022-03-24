Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Have Developed Strategies To Prevent Another Breakup, Source Claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing their best to make their relationship sweeter the second time around.

The "On The Floor" singer and "Daredevil" actor are famous for dating and getting engaged in the early aughts, but eventually calling it quits due to excessive media attention. Nearly 20 years after they broke it off, however, they are back in each other's arms and looking more in love than ever. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez recalled the time she and Affleck let the people around them get in between of their relationship. "It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business," she confessed. "It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out."

Now that they are a couple once again, Lopez does not see them parting ways — ever. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

The people around them even offered intel as to how they were planning on staying together.