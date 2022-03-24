Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Have Developed Strategies To Prevent Another Breakup, Source Claims
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing their best to make their relationship sweeter the second time around.
The "On The Floor" singer and "Daredevil" actor are famous for dating and getting engaged in the early aughts, but eventually calling it quits due to excessive media attention. Nearly 20 years after they broke it off, however, they are back in each other's arms and looking more in love than ever. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez recalled the time she and Affleck let the people around them get in between of their relationship. "It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business," she confessed. "It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out."
Now that they are a couple once again, Lopez does not see them parting ways — ever. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."
The people around them even offered intel as to how they were planning on staying together.
Sources claim Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to get engaged
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gotten engaged once before, but it looks like they are thinking of doing it again. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is looking forward to growing old together, so they are not closing the doors to an engagement — even if resulted in heartbreak in the past.
"Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together. An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation," said the insider. They also appear to be making an effort when it comes to communicating with each other. "They actively talk about what didn't work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families. They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship."
It looks like their plans are working because maccording to Lopez, she has never felt happier than she is now. "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment," she told People. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."