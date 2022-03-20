Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Prove Their Commitment To Each Other In Latest Move

In what sounds like a true love story, one of Hollywood's biggest "it couples" from the early aughts, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — aka "Bennifer" — is back and seemingly better than ever. In 2002, the two met on the set of their critically panned movie "Gigli," and would be engaged by the November of that same year (via Us Weekly). Their relationship caused such a storm in the tabloids that they ended up canceling their wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention." Then, in January 2004, Bennifer publicly announced they had gone their separate ways.

Lopez would end up married to Marc Antony by 2004, Affleck then married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and most people assumed that was that (via Insider). The two remained friendly with each other over the years, with Lopez even telling People's Jess Cagle in 2016, "I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there."

Now, just about 20 years later, it's certainly a different time than when Lopez and Affleck first met. After reconnecting in 2021, Bennifer seems as strong as ever and is reportedly taking a major step in their relationship.