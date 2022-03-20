Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Prove Their Commitment To Each Other In Latest Move
In what sounds like a true love story, one of Hollywood's biggest "it couples" from the early aughts, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — aka "Bennifer" — is back and seemingly better than ever. In 2002, the two met on the set of their critically panned movie "Gigli," and would be engaged by the November of that same year (via Us Weekly). Their relationship caused such a storm in the tabloids that they ended up canceling their wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention." Then, in January 2004, Bennifer publicly announced they had gone their separate ways.
Lopez would end up married to Marc Antony by 2004, Affleck then married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and most people assumed that was that (via Insider). The two remained friendly with each other over the years, with Lopez even telling People's Jess Cagle in 2016, "I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there."
Now, just about 20 years later, it's certainly a different time than when Lopez and Affleck first met. After reconnecting in 2021, Bennifer seems as strong as ever and is reportedly taking a major step in their relationship.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just bought a house together
Since becoming an item again in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly going strong. In fact, their latest move only proves the two are ready and willing to commit to each other.
Bennifer is taking the next step in their relationship by buying a $50 million mansion together, reports TMZ. The couple is reportedly in escrow over a 20,000 square foot home in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to TMZ's real estate sources. The outlet reported that the mansion boasts 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a theater, a gym, and multiple kitchens. With that much room, the large Bennifer clan should be more than comfortable in their new, snazzy home.
With the help of their new digs, Bennifer 2.0 has certainly leveled up their relationship. Lopez has recently said that things are much different this time around with her and Affleck, but she feels very "happy." She told People, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things." She continued, "We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."