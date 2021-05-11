Is This How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Got The Nickname Bennifer?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck earned their very own couple name when they first started dating in the early 2000s. In fact, they were one of the very first celeb couples to be given a couple name, paving the way for nicknames like Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) and Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West). Lopez and Affleck are known as Bennifer, which is simply a combination of both of their first names. And while you might be thinking that some journalist somewhere just decided to create a Lopez/Affleck portmanteau, there actually might be more to it.

The actors met back in 2001 while working together on the film "Gigli," according to Pop Sugar. At the time, Lopez was married to Cris Judd, but the two soon divorced leaving Lopez able to pursue a romance with Affleck. They dated, fell in love, and got engaged, and the media had "Bennifer" in just about every other headline. When Bennifer ended their engagement, fans were devastated. A source told People that "it was hard to merge their two lifestyles," and so they decided to part ways. Over the years, Bennifer became a distant memory as both Lopez and Affleck moved on, got married (and started families) with other people. Now that the two have been hanging out together, Bennifer is back — though it's now Bennifer 2.0 — and someone has spoken out about the nickname. Read on for more.