How Ben Affleck Initiated Contact With Jennifer Lopez Again

There's no denying the fact that fans are intrigued by Jennifer Lopez's love life. That's why, following her split from Alex Rodriguez, the singer sparked some serious buzz when she was spotted with her ex and fellow star, Ben Affleck.

Fans of both famous figures would surely be able to tell you that the pair met in 2002 while filming "Gigli." People noted that in November of that same year, Lopez revealed that they were engaged and things seemed to be going well for the couple despite the fact that their fame resulted in intense scrutiny.

"We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure," Lopez later explained to People. The two even postponed their wedding the day before it was set to take place "due to the excessive media attention." Although the pair continued to try to make their relationship work, they eventually split up in January 2004.

Now, as Lopez and Affleck rekindle their friendship (and possible romance?), it looks like he may have learned how to navigate things in a way that kept the status of their relationship relatively private. How do we know that? Well, because it turns out that what's currently going on between them began months before the public found out! On top of that, Affleck may have initiated contact with his ex in an arguably iffy way.