How Ben Affleck Initiated Contact With Jennifer Lopez Again
There's no denying the fact that fans are intrigued by Jennifer Lopez's love life. That's why, following her split from Alex Rodriguez, the singer sparked some serious buzz when she was spotted with her ex and fellow star, Ben Affleck.
Fans of both famous figures would surely be able to tell you that the pair met in 2002 while filming "Gigli." People noted that in November of that same year, Lopez revealed that they were engaged and things seemed to be going well for the couple despite the fact that their fame resulted in intense scrutiny.
"We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure," Lopez later explained to People. The two even postponed their wedding the day before it was set to take place "due to the excessive media attention." Although the pair continued to try to make their relationship work, they eventually split up in January 2004.
Now, as Lopez and Affleck rekindle their friendship (and possible romance?), it looks like he may have learned how to navigate things in a way that kept the status of their relationship relatively private. How do we know that? Well, because it turns out that what's currently going on between them began months before the public found out! On top of that, Affleck may have initiated contact with his ex in an arguably iffy way.
Ben Affleck's supposed emails to Jennifer Lopez seem pretty suggestive
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines at the end of April when they were seen hanging out with each other in Los Angeles. Although they were apparently willing to be spotted together in public, it turns out that Affleck kept things private when he reached out to Lopez back in February. Yes, February!
Sources told TMZ that was when Lopez received messages from Affleck while she was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding." He was apparently "flooding her with emails" that used a "tone [that] wasn't just friendly ... but more loving and longing for Jen." That supposedly included letting her know that he thought she looked beautiful in photos he'd seen of her and telling her "how much he wished he could be down there with her."
Beyond that, he apparently brought up how much she loved his writing "and included a line about him being able to 'own her heart' with his pen." While that was seemingly suggestive and definitely bold, what made it arguably iffy is that she was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez at the time.
So, did she reply?! The answer seems to be yes! The two apparently "continued emailing each other, back and forth, for the duration of J Lo's shoot ... which wrapped in late April." That was also when they got together in LA. So if he was hoping that emailing his ex would result in a reunion, it looks like he got just what he wanted!