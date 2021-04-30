What's Really Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. The "Shotgun Wedding" star also had lunch with ex Alex Rodriguez, but the news about "Bennifer" seeing each other broke the internet. So, what's going on between Lopez and Affleck?

Fans of the former couple went wild after Affleck complimented his former fiancee for an InStyle cover story about Lopez. Affleck revealed to the outlet that J.Lo was the "hardest-working person I've come across in this business" and that he was happy Lopez was "getting the credit she deserves." The celebrity couple was nicknamed "Bennifer" after they started dating in 2002 until they called off their engagement in 2004. In a 2017 Vanity Fair interview, Lopez talked about her relationship with Affleck and having such a public breakup. The superstar singer told the outlet, "My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."

The break-up of Bennifer was a worldwide story, and both parties seemed to move on quickly — maybe too quickly? The couple broke off their engagement in January 2004, and then Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004! Affleck started dating Jennifer Garner just months after his split with Lopez, and then he married the "13 Going on 30" star in 2005. Keep reading to get the scoop on these A-list exes.