Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Considering An Engagement?

It's all smooth sailing for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, to the point where they are seriously considering tying the knot. What's ironic is that they never even imagined they would get back together in the first place. The couple dated in 2002, earning the infamous "Bennifer" moniker, and eventually got engaged, only to then called it quits in 2004. It wasn't until 2021 that they reunited and began dating each other again.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us. You never could imagine that something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing." Lopez said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February. In her cover story with People, the "Marry Me" actor also admitted that they felt apprehensive rekindling their romance at first, especially after the media played a hand in their breakup in the past. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again... We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez added. "We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

With "Bennifer" happier and more in love than they have ever been, fans are wondering if marriage is in the cards in the foreseeable future. And according to the couple's friends, Affleck could pop the question anytime.