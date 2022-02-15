Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Considering An Engagement?
It's all smooth sailing for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, to the point where they are seriously considering tying the knot. What's ironic is that they never even imagined they would get back together in the first place. The couple dated in 2002, earning the infamous "Bennifer" moniker, and eventually got engaged, only to then called it quits in 2004. It wasn't until 2021 that they reunited and began dating each other again.
"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us. You never could imagine that something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing." Lopez said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February. In her cover story with People, the "Marry Me" actor also admitted that they felt apprehensive rekindling their romance at first, especially after the media played a hand in their breakup in the past. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again... We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez added. "We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."
With "Bennifer" happier and more in love than they have ever been, fans are wondering if marriage is in the cards in the foreseeable future. And according to the couple's friends, Affleck could pop the question anytime.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's friends think they may get married soon
A source close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said that they would not be surprised if the two decide to tie the knot soon. They told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is incredibly happy and was able to build a great rapport with each other's children. "Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question," the source dished. "Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them."
The insider added that "Bennifer" is meant to be, as they seem to bring out the good in each other. "She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident," they shared. "He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success."
If the source is right, and Affleck pops the question soon, it's likely that Lopez would say yes. After all, she's the first to admit that she's not closing the doors to marriage. "Yeah, I guess," she told "TODAY," when asked what her answer will be if someone asks her to marry them. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been... I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent."