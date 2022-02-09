Jennifer Lopez Reveals Whether She Predicted Her Reunion With Ben Affleck

Fans were both surprised and elated when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating again after nearly two decades apart. Prior to rekindling her romance with Affleck, the "Hustlers" star realized she had been overcompensating professionally to cope with an unfulfilled personal life. "Well, you're not really loving yourself," she recalled thinking in a February 7 interview with Rolling Stone.

When Lopez reflected on her first relationship with Affleck, she had fond memories of their romance but struggled with the public backlash. "It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business," she told Rolling Stone. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer said that her and Affleck "were so in love" in the early 2000s, but the tabloids tore them apart. "It really destroyed our relationship from the inside out," Lopez said. She believed the couple were "too young" at the time to withstand the scrutiny.

Early into their second courtship, rumors circulated that the duo were fighting after Affleck was painfully open about his marriage during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in December 2021. Fortunately, this time around the couple were able to hold strong. "This story is simply not true," Lopez affirmed to People at the time. "It is not how I feel." Weeks later, Lopez opened up about whether she previously had expectations of reuniting with Affleck after their first breakup.