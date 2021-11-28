Jennifer Lopez Really Feels This Way About Her Romance With Ben Affleck

Bennifer 2.0 might be the biggest pop culture story to come out of 2021 — and the movie star celebs are just getting started.

Rumors started swirling back in the spring that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were rekindling their love nearly 20 years after a public breakup. The Hollywood love story began in the early 2000s on the set of their film "Gigli" in 2002. At the time, Lopez had just divorced her second husband, Cris Judd. Months later, Affleck wooed the singer via full-page ads that read, "I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies," according to CNN. The movie star popped the question by the end of 2002 with a 6.1 carat pink diamond.

Bennifer was all anyone could talk about at the time, with the couple milking the public's obsession in J.Lo's music video for "Jenny From the Block." Unfortunately, the attention became too much for the couple, who postponed their 2003 wedding at the last minute citing media frenzy. By January 2004, the engagement was off and Bennifer was over. Reconciliation seemed far-fetched, with Lopez marrying Marc Anthony just six months after breaking it off with Affleck... until 2021, that is.

Shortly after splitting from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez revisited her past relationship and was soon spotted canoodling with Affleck in the spring. To the delight of fans, the couple went Instagram official in July with a public smooch. Now, insiders are ready to reveal how the singer truly feels about her rekindled romance.