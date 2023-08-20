Sad Details About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Personal Life
Nikki DeLoach has long been part of the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry — but it hasn't all been perfect. The actor's career began when she appeared on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1993 at just 14 years old. After dipping her toes in the acting world as a teenager, DeLoach knew she wanted to do this for the rest of her life. She has since appeared in blockbuster films, including "The House Bunny" and "Love & Other Drugs." However, when she started to appear in Hallmark films in 2015, fans couldn't help but fall in love with DeLoach.
The Hallmark star still can't believe that she has gone on to do the things that she dreamed of most. She told Us Weekly, "It's everything I wanted to do when I was a kid. Every single day, I honestly go, 'I cannot believe I am doing the thing that I wanted to do when I was three years old and getting paid to do it.'" DeLoach would be one of the first people to say she's living the dream, but just like everyone else she has gone through some serious struggles. The Hallmark star's personal life hasn't been easy to deal with, as she has gone through some heartbreaking issues.
However, DeLoach has been vulnerable about sharing those issues, and we're here to fill you in on the sad details of the actor's personal life.
Nikki DeLoach wasn't sure if her son would live
Nikki DeLoach may be an actor, but her number one role is being a mom. The Hallmark star is a mother to two boys, William and Bennett, whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Goodell, according to Us Weekly. Her sons have brought the actor so much joy, but her journey with Bennett didn't start easy.
During her pregnancy with Bennet, DeLoach went in for a routine 3D scan, but received some devastating news, per People. She recalled the terrifying experience, sharing, "...I noticed she was spending a lot of time on one specific area...I asked the technician if everything was okay and she said, 'You'll have to wait for the doctor.' I instantly knew in my heart." The doctor revealed that their son had multiple heart defects. DeLoach shared, "For an entire month we were waiting to find out if our pregnancy was something that we would be able to continue with. I didn't know if my son would live. It was paralyzing."
Fortunately, DeLoach was able to continue her pregnancy and welcomed Bennett in September 2017, per People. However, life wasn't rainbows and butterflies after the actor gave birth to her son. Days after Bennett was born, he had to undergo a heart transplant. The young child recovered and each day DeLoach is thankful for what the doctors and nurses did for her son.
Nikki DeLoach lost her father to Pick's Disease
As if Nikki DeLoach did not have enough to worry about during her pregnancy with her son, Bennett, the Hallmark star got the heartbreaking news that her father was diagnosed with a rare form of Alzheimer's called Pick's disease, per Judging Meghan. According to Alzheimer's Society, Pick's disease is frontal lobe dementia, which changes one's personality and behavior.
DeLoach told NBC Bay Area that she began to notice changes in her father after he forgot to wish people happy birthday. The actor suggested to her mom to get him tested, and that's when they discovered he had this rare form of Alzheimer's. DeLoach's father battled this disease for several years before he eventually passed away in 2021.
The Hallmark star shared the heartbreaking news of her father's death on social media with a lengthy tribute. She wrote, "Daddy, You were my first love.... You taught me kindness, to always lead with a service driven heart. You were my moral compass, my true north. You loved me fully, completely, and unconditionally. And I loved you fully, completely, unconditionally. My heart is shattered." DeLoach was devastated by the loss, but she expressed how glad she is that her father is "no longer suffering." Even though her father passed, DeLoach continues to bring awareness to her father's disease and Alzheimer's in general by telling her story and raising money for the cause.