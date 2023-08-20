Sad Details About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Personal Life

Nikki DeLoach has long been part of the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry — but it hasn't all been perfect. The actor's career began when she appeared on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1993 at just 14 years old. After dipping her toes in the acting world as a teenager, DeLoach knew she wanted to do this for the rest of her life. She has since appeared in blockbuster films, including "The House Bunny" and "Love & Other Drugs." However, when she started to appear in Hallmark films in 2015, fans couldn't help but fall in love with DeLoach.

The Hallmark star still can't believe that she has gone on to do the things that she dreamed of most. She told Us Weekly, "It's everything I wanted to do when I was a kid. Every single day, I honestly go, 'I cannot believe I am doing the thing that I wanted to do when I was three years old and getting paid to do it.'" DeLoach would be one of the first people to say she's living the dream, but just like everyone else she has gone through some serious struggles. The Hallmark star's personal life hasn't been easy to deal with, as she has gone through some heartbreaking issues.

However, DeLoach has been vulnerable about sharing those issues, and we're here to fill you in on the sad details of the actor's personal life.