Jersey Shore: Is Angelina Pivarnick Still Engaged To Vinny Tortorella?

In Page Six's August 9 report, an attorney for Vinny Tortorella claimed that the engagement was still on. "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred," attorney Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder told the outlet. Of course, not wearing your engagement ring and deleting your significant other from social media implies the exact opposite, but who knows? And, to make things even more complicated, an unnamed source told Page Six that Angelina Pivarnick and Tortorella are not only "still very much in love," but that they have been filming together for the next season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Neither Pivarnick or Tortorella have released their own statements about what happened between them or where they stand, and without Tortorella being active on social media (per HollywoodLife), fans are left to pick apart one-sided clues from Pivarnick's online activity, which has been cryptic but definitely not straightforward. If Pivarnick and Tortorella have split, this will be the second major breakup for the reality television star in a little more than a year and a half. She was previously married to Chris Larangeira, but the two divorced in February 2022, just months before she met Tortorella. In fact, Tortorella proposed to Pivarnick one day after her divorce party, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to see how this all plays out.