Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us Actor, Dead At 66

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has died at age 66, People reported on August 19. A representative for Jones confirmed to the outlet that the star sadly died as a result of a "long-standing pulmonary issue." Jones notably underwent a double lung transplant surgery in 2020, later confirming to the New York Times he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The actor is survived by his daughter, Jasmine.

Jones portrayed William Hill on the hit series "This Is Us." His performance earned the actor four Emmy nominations, two of which he won in 2018 and 2020. While Jones' star shined bright on the NBC drama, the actor also took command of the stage. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in 'Clyde's' on Broadway," Jones' rep shared to People.

The news of Jones' death has devastated those he worked closely with, as well as fans who came to know him in his award-winning "This Is Us" role.