Does Days Of Our Lives Star Deidre Hall Really Have A Twin?

After over 5,000 episodes of "Days of Our Lives," Deidre Hall has become the queen of soap tropes. But while she's covered well-tread storylines such as being comatose and suffering from amnesia, her loyal fans love her all the more for her wholehearted embrace of the truly outlandish, whether it's Dr. Marlena Evans' famous satanic possessions or the sudden appearance of her long-lost twin. Speaking of the latter, Deidre told Slice there's a reason you don't see many evil twins on daytime television. "We did the first twin storyline. I myself did it! In soaps, it's not possible to do [doppelgängers] without a lot of trick photography and there's no time for that," she explained.

When "DOOL" pulled off the feat, it did so in spectacular fashion. After Marlena's scheming twin Samantha showed up in Salem in a 1977 episode, she wreaked havoc by plotting to get Marlena institutionalized. Viewers later watched Samantha's storyline come to an end with her murder at the hands of the Salem Strangler.

However, fans were initially furious and dismayed by what they saw. They believed that their beloved Marlena had been killed off when, in fact, the serial killer had mistaken poor Samantha for her twin. While this meant that Deidre still had a job, the death still disappointed her — because it resulted in the star's real-life identical twin sister, Andrea Hall-Gengler, becoming unemployed.