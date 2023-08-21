What Happened To Ben And Emily After Below Deck?

"Below Deck" fans can't get enough of the series' sun, sea, and shenanigans. Per Bravo, the show documents the lives of stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee, his team, and their luxury yacht guests as they traverse the sparkling ocean, stopping off at several stunning locations worldwide. However, it's the crew's drama, bed-hopping, and romances that really bring the entertainment. One coupling that had fans glued to the screen was the relationship between chef Ben Robinson and second stew, Emily Warburton-Adams.

Sparks inevitably fly when a group of hot twenty-somethings is thrown together for weeks on end. It would take hours to compile a list of everyone who's dated on "Below Deck," and Ben's enjoyed more than his fair share of the show's situationships. One of the biggest dramas from "Below Deck" resulted from the flirty and fiery will-they-or-wont-they "friendship" between the lusty Lothario and chief stew, Kate Chastain, during Season 2.

Fans were left wondering whether Kate and Ben were more than just friends after sparks flew between the two. Spoiler alert: They were, albeit for a limited period. "We hooked up a few times," Ben confessed during Season 3. Meanwhile, Kate drew a parallel between their steamy trysts and cheesecake. "It's really decadent, delicious, but you can't eat it every day," she said. ​​But what happened to Ben and Emily's relationship after "Below Deck"? Are they still rocking it on the high seas? Or is it just another case of a boatmance gone flat like Ben and Kate?