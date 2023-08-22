What Is Tony Danza Doing Now?

Tony Danza was one of the most beloved sitcom stars of the 1970s and '80s. The Brooklyn-born boxer turned-actor got his big break in the 1978 sitcom "Taxi," where he played a boxer named Tony Banta. Not a huge stretch, but the role turned Danza into a '70s heartthrob where he shared "Tiger Beat" space with Scott Baio and Erik Estrada. Next up was a starring role in "Who's the Boss?," where he played Tony Micelli, a retired MLB star turned housekeeper. Co-starring Judith Light as his boss and Alyssa Milano as his daughter Samantha, the sitcom aired from 1984 to 1992 and made Danza one of the biggest TV stars of the era.

In 1995, Danza scored yet another sitcom, "Hudson Street," where his character was once again named Tony (Canetti!). "We tried Dennis, it didn't work," Danza later joked in an interview on "Popcorn With Peter Travers." Danza also revealed that "Who's the Boss?" was created with him in mind, so the name Tony was used for his character. "And it's been that way ever since. It's a theme," he said of his many Tony roles.

Danza's acting resume spans 45 years and there are few gaps. And there are also a few more Tonys — including his most recent role where he played the most familiar Tony of all.