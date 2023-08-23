The Wild Affair Rumors Involving Madonna And Charles Barkley

Before Madonna was romantically linked to Dennis Rodman, rumors swirled about the singer possibly having a tryst with Charles Barkley in the early '90s. This was somewhat controversial as Barkley tied the knot with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in 1989. In 2022, the former Phoenix Suns star spoke about the couple's enduring marriage. "Well, number one, I'm gone a lot. That always helps," Barkley said on "The Volume" podcast. "I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all," he said of his wife.

The couple hit a reported rough patch in 1993, which coincided with rumors that the NBA All-Star was dating Madonna. That year, the "Vogue" singer gushed over Barkley during a joint interview with her "A League of Their Own" co-star Rosie O'Donnell for Mademoiselle Magazine when the two were asked who they would rather have a child with, Denzel Washington, Damon Wayans, or Charles Barkley. Madonna did not mince words. "Charles Barkley is God," she said (via GQ). "I think Charles is probably married. See, all the good ones are taken ... but that doesn't mean they can't father your children!"

Later that year, Barkley went on a double date of sorts with Arsenio Hall, Madonna, and O'Donnell. "Then we went to a Laker game where Charles Barkley was Madonna's date and I was Rosie's date," Hall recalled to VladTV in 2014. That double date sparked the flames for a rumored Madonna-Barkley romance.