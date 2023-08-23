Details About Marisol Nichols' Divorce From Her Second Husband

Why didn't Marisol Nichols' marriage to her second husband, Taron Lexton, work out? Here's the rundown.

Nichols is best known for playing Hermione Lodge on "Riverdale," a CW drama that follows the Archie Comics characters as they untangle a string of mysterious events in the town. Hermione, who plays Veronica Lodge's mother, reveals her dark side as her relationship with her wealthy, shady husband Hiram (played by "Live" co-host Mark Consuelos) falls apart.

While Nichols' personal life is nowhere near as chaotic as Hermione's, the actor has had some rocky relationships of note. Nichols has been married twice. She tied the knot with comic book artist Andrea Sorrentino as her first husband, and their marriage lasted from 1995 to 1998, per Page Six. Ten years after her split, Nichols said "I do" to Lexton, a South African director recognized for his work on commercials and indie films like "In Search of Fellini." Yet, the "Riverdale" star's second marriage didn't work out either. So, what went wrong? How did she handle the split? Here's what we know about Nichols' divorce from Lexton.