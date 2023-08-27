Hallmarks' Home & Family Was Filled With Behind-The-Scenes Scandals

Hallmark's "Home & Family" might have seemed wholesome to viewers, but in reality, it had a long history of serious scandals. The show premiered in 1996 and became a beloved talk show with interviews, how-to segments, and so much more. "Home & Family" had its fair share of ups and downs, from ending in 1998 to getting a reboot in 2012. With the reboot, Hallmark fans were eager to grab their remotes and tune into the new and improved "Home & Family."

However, in 2021, "Home & Family" officially ended just shy of a decade on the network. The show wrapped on its ninth season with co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison. For Matenopoulous, "Home & Family" was a highlight of her career. In 2022, she told Miami Living, "What a great show. I had the most amazing nine years of my career. People would ask me, 'But what about The View? What about E!? What about Entertainment Tonight?' And I would say, no. With Home & Family, our job was to spread joy."

Based on Matenopoulous' time on the show, you would think that everyone who worked on "Home & Family" had a similar experience, but that's not the case. Instead of having a happy work environment, it was a miserable time filled with scandals for many who worked on the show.