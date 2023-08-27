How Taylor Armstrong Really Feels About Her Former RHOBH Co-Stars

Taylor Armstrong is officially the first "Real Housewives" star to switch franchises. After spending three seasons on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in the early 2010s, she left her full-time role and eventually parted ways with Bravo a few years later. In 2022, Armstrong made her return to reality television when she was cast on Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." After filming wrapped, Armstrong reached a deal with production that would bring her back into the fold in a bigger way. In August of that year, People magazine confirmed that Armstrong was set to star in Season 17 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Armstrong wasn't given an orange straight away, but was cast in a "friend of" role for the season.

As Armstrong mixes and mingles with a new group of ladies, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, you may be wondering how she feels about her former castmates. With Armstrong moving to Orange County, she doesn't get to hang out with her Beverly Hills pals as much, but that doesn't mean that she doesn't still consider many of them her friends. "The original six of us will always have a special bond. Probably more so for me because of all I was going through for those first few years of 'Housewives,'" she told Bravo's The Daily Dish in 2020. "We don't see each other obviously as much as I used to," she added. There is one person, however, that Armstrong is still pretty close with.