The Medical Diagnosis That Changed Jennie Garth's Daughter Lola's Life

Lola Ray Facinelli was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) when she was just five years old. The condition affects the joints of children under the age of 16, Her parents, Jennie Garth and "Twilight" star Peter Facinelli initially didn't realize that her aching knees, fingers, and elbows were symptoms of a serious condition. Lola also tired quickly and wanted her parents to carry her around, but Garth and Peter ascribed her body cues to growing pains. However, when she started to get recurrent high fevers and a widespread rash, they sought medical help. Lola's blood tests indicated were atypical, indicating that something was going on with her. But, after nine days of tests, Lola still had not officially been diagnosed. It was only after Peter and Garth started their own research that they got any answers.

In 2008, Garth spoke to WebMD and said, "We brought her to an incredible specialist at UCLA hospital, who then treated her for 'Still's disease,' a rare form of JRA ... She responded well to the treatment and is now in remission... My husband and I have never been more thankful to God, that we were able to get her through this and that she is back to her old self, running and playing." Thanks to her parents' persistence, Lola received the correct medical intervention. Garth shared more of Lola's story in 2022, and told People, "It was definitely a hard time for our whole family."