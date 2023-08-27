Paul Newman Was Never The Same After His Son Scott's Death

Paul Newman was one of the greatest Hollywood legends of his time. In addition to lighting up the screen, the star was celebrated for being a devoted family man. His 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward was touted as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring. On the surface, Paul's life and career appeared idyllic, and he seemed to have it all, with fame, wealth, and love in abundance. However, everything fell to pieces following his son, Scott Newman's tragic death.

The fragility of Paul's picture-perfect façade was further shattered following his own demise in 2008 at age 83, per the New York Times. Paul had once famously remarked about his dedication to Woodward, "Why go out for hamburger when you have steak at home?" So, you can imagine fans' surprise when it was revealed in 2009 that he'd had a lover that was kept secret until after his death.

Shawn Levy claimed in his book "Paul Newman: A Life," that the married actor embarked on a year-long affair with the journalist Nancy Bacon. She alleged that their relationship was "the worst kept secret in Hollywood" and that she'd ended it after she became sick of his heavy drinking. According to The New Yorker, Paul was actually a "functioning alcoholic" like his dad before him. Sadly, the substance disorder gene was also passed down to the next generation. It resulted in Scott's fatal overdose in 1978 at age 28, and Paul Newman was never the same after his son's death.