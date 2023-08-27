Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Harper And Gideon Live Extremely Lavish Lives

From the moment Neil Patrick Harris' twins, Harper and Gideon, were born, their lives were going to be legend...wait for it...dary! Harris has been in the entertainment industry for a long time and has reestablished a name for himself thanks to his role on the hit sitcom show, "How I Met Your Mother." He's gone on to do various projects from television to the big screen, and all his work has brought Harris some dough. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth an extraordinary 50 million dollars, and there is no doubt he is sharing that wealth with his kids.

Harris and his husband, David Burtka, who is also pretty wealthy, welcomed Harper and Gideon in October 2010, per People. At the time, Harris shared with the outlet, "All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey." But Harris is no longer dealing with those pukey days, as the twins are nearly teenagers. In October 2022, Harris shared an Instagram post in honor of his almost teenagers, showing that time truly flies by. He wrote, "Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me. They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist." And although Harper and Gideon have only been on this Earth for nearly 13 years, they have lived a life many would dream of.