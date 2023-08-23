Terry Funk, WWE Icon, Dead At 79

The WWE world is left heartbroken following the news of legendary wrestler Terry Funk's death at age 79. Wrestling News confirmed the Texan's death on August 23 following a statement from WWE's Rick Flair on Twitter. "In My Entire Life, I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder," Flair wrote. "Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!"

Per Bleacher Report, the WWE Hall of Famer came from a family of wrestlers. His dad was Dory Funk, and his brother, Dory Funk Jr. Terry and his sibling started out their careers under the tutelage of their famous father and fought in the National Wrestling Alliance for 15-20 years before moving on to the WWE.

Terry made a major impact on the sports world. In 1975 he beat Jack Brisco to become the NWA World Champion. He went on to fight in the WWF before entering the world of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Over the following decades, he fought in the ECW, WCW, and the Ring Of Honor before retiring in 2009. Terry's fans and fellow wrestling luminaries flocked to Twitter to share their condolences.

More to come...